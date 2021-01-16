Elahi elected president of Punjab PML

LAHORE: Former Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi and Kamil Ali Agha have been elected as President and Secretary General of the Pakistan Muslim League (PML) Punjab. A meeting of the Provincial Election Commission was held here Friday. After scrutiny of nomination papers, both the candidates were declared elected unopposed.

After the meeting, Ch Parvez Elahi said that Pakistan Muslim League is the guarantor party of safeguarding the national security and defender of the ideological frontiers of State of Pakistan.

