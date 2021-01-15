World
WHO wants Covid jabs in all countries within 100 days
- "I want to see vaccination under way in every country in the next 100 days so that health workers and those at high risk are protected first,"
15 Jan 2021
GENEVA: The World Health Organization's director-general said Friday he wanted Covid-19 vaccination campaigns taking place in every nation across the globe within the next 100 days.
"I want to see vaccination under way in every country in the next 100 days so that health workers and those at high risk are protected first," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press conference in Geneva.
