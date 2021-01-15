Bullion prices on Friday

Pakistan
15 Jan 2021
KARACHI: Following were the bullion prices in Karachi on Friday.
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 96794.00 (per 10 gram)
Silver Tezabi Rs. 1114.54 (per 10 gram)
