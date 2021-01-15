9th to 12th grade classes to resume from Jan 18; decides NCOC

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Friday decided to resume classes from 9th to 12th grade with the exception of educational institutions existing in extreme winter zone of the country from January 18.

The NCOC special session held to review the over all COVID-19 situation in context of opening the educational institutions.

The Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar chaired the meeting with federal and provincial health and education ministers on board while the provincial ministers attended it via video link.

After a deliberate discussion, the forum made following decisions as class 9th to 12th and equivalent would be opened from January 18, except winter zone.

It also decided to resume pre-primary, primary, middle and higher education (University level) classes from February 1, 2021.

However, the NCOC would further review on January 20, whether the institutions be opened across the board or a differentiated approach be adopted from February 1.

The districts and cities with high positivity to remain close, it declared.

Moreover, it would also mull over the fact that in case of schools' closure, they could be opened for a day in a week as practiced by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to mitigate the disease spread.

Keeping in view the following aspects, the decision for opening the education sector from February 1, would be finalized on January 20, the forum was told.