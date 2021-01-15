ANL 28.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.19%)
Pakistan

Maryam engages media, nation with new stories to protect corruption: Babar

  • Maryam was organizing press conferences everyday for telling new stories to media and the nation, he stated in an interview with a private television channel.
APP 15 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Advisor to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs, Dr. Babar Awan on Friday said that Maryam Nawaz had engaged media and the people of Pakistan, with new stories to protect party leaders from corruption and money laundering cases.

Maryam was organizing press conferences everyday for telling new stories to media and the nation, he stated in an interview with a private television channel.

The daughter of Ex Prime Minister was wasting time of the people by narrating new episode at press conferences, he lamented.

He made it clear that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government would never provide relief like national reconciliation ordinance (NRO), to corrupt leaders belonging to Pakistan Muslim League-N, and other Opposition parties.

Commenting on Broadsheet issue, Advisor to PM said the Broadsheet had badly exposed members of Sharif family who were denying the facts of illlegal assets and money they concealed abroad.

Any tactics or plan of long march conceived by parties of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), would fail in coming days, he stated.

He claimed that ruling party would complete its constitutional tenure with success.

He further said that incumbent government had started focusing on delivery to masses and after the directives of the Prime Minister, the whole nation would observe the results soon.

In reply to a question about PDM’s plan of setting stage before election commission (EC), he said long march or sit-in, was wastage of time because the PTI government would not compromise on corruption and money laundering cases.

“No NRO would be granted to any political party leader involved in corruption cases,“ Babar Awan said.

In the era of dictatorship, he said Musharraf had granted NRO to political parties including Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N.

Maryam Nawaz Babar Awan PDM election commission NRO corruption Pakistan Peoples Party PTI Government Pakistan Muslim League N

