Ukraine sees no changes in export policy after Russian wheat export tax hike
Russia, one of the world's largest wheat exporters, plans to impose a higher export tax on wheat from March 1.
Last year Ukraine's government agreed with traders that wheat exports would not exceed 17.5 million tonnes in the 2020/21 July-June season.
15 Jan 2021
KYIV: Ukraine sees no immediate changes in its export policy after Russian plan to increase wheat export tax, Ukrainian deputy economy minister said on Friday.
Russia, one of the world's largest wheat exporters, plans to impose a higher export tax on wheat from March 1, its economy minister said, in another push to curb a rise in domestic food prices triggered by the COVID-19 crisis.
Last year Ukraine's government agreed with traders that wheat exports would not exceed 17.5 million tonnes in the 2020/21 July-June season.
