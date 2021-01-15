ANL 28.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.19%)
ASC 16.76 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.7%)
ASL 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.96%)
AVN 91.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.17%)
BOP 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
BYCO 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.74%)
DGKC 113.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.61%)
EPCL 48.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.55%)
FCCL 21.66 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.45%)
FFBL 27.70 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.57%)
FFL 17.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
HASCOL 14.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.07%)
HUBC 86.45 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.23%)
HUMNL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
JSCL 29.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.84%)
KAPCO 38.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.49%)
KEL 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 15.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.66%)
MLCF 43.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.18%)
PAEL 40.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.91%)
POWER 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (6.03%)
PPL 97.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.66%)
PRL 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.24%)
PTC 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.31%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
SNGP 46.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.64%)
TRG 97.38 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (2.29%)
UNITY 31.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.93%)
WTL 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,856 Decreased By ▼ -11.74 (-0.24%)
BR30 24,507 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-0.01%)
KSE100 45,931 Decreased By ▼ -58.35 (-0.13%)
KSE30 19,110 Decreased By ▼ -68.04 (-0.35%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Pound knocked by sour market mood, but set for weekly gain

  • Sterling was still on track for its best week against the euro since early April.
  • the pound touched an almost two-month high against the euro, after data showed Britain's economy shrank 2.6% in November.
Reuters 15 Jan 2021

LONDON: Sterling fell on Friday, taking a hit from a deteriorating global risk backdrop, though data showing Britain's November lockdown was less damaging for the economy than expected kept a floor under the currency.

Sterling was still on track for its best week against the euro since early April. It headed for a weekly gain versus the dollar too as markets pushed back expectations of negative interest rates in Britain, which has kicked off a speedy vaccination drive.

Earlier, the pound touched an almost two-month high against the euro, after data showed Britain's economy shrank 2.6% in November, a smaller decline than most analysts expected.

But an apparent worsening in global economic recovery prospects due to lockdowns boosted the dollar. By 1550 GMT, the pound had edged 0.2% lower to 88.98 pence against the euro , after trading earlier at 88.66 pence, its highest since Nov. 11.

Sterling was "performing well against the euro given the better-than-expected GDP data this morning," said Neil Jones, head of FX sales at Mizuho Bank. The subsequent slide came as "risk aversion is setting in" on the back of dollar strength, Jones added.

Against the greenback, sterling slipped 0.7% to $1.3590, touching a three-day low and moving away from the 20-month high of $1.3712 touched in the previous session.

Following the completion of a Brexit trade deal in December, investors have turned their attention to Britain's economy and its COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

Since Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey this week dampened expectations for sub-zero rates in Britain, market pricing for negative interest rates has been pushed back by nearly a month to June 2021.

Meanwhile tougher restrictions have started to have some effect on the spread of COVID-19 and Britain is set to step up coronavirus vaccinations, with 500,000 doses a day by next week, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing a Scottish government document.

Sterling currency market forex market currency zone.

Pound knocked by sour market mood, but set for weekly gain

COAS General Bajwa visits Corps headquarters Peshawar

Remarks of British lawmakers clearly states Kashmir is not India's internal issue: Qureshi

Indus hospital committed $4.2mn fraud in TB grant, alleges Global Fund

Govt approves increase in Petrol, Diesel rates

Sale of smuggled fuel products: Authorities seal 609 petrol pumps, seize 4.5 million litres of petrol and diesel

Pakistan has not placed any orders for the coronavirus vaccine yet: Report

Indonesia quake kills at least 35, injures hundreds

Britain's arms sale to India will contribute to shedding blood of Kashmiri people, Shah tells UK Parliament

Classes 9 to 12 to reopen from January 18 as scheduled: Education minister

At 15.97%, Karachi has the highest coronavirus positivity rate in the country: NCOC

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters