ANL 28.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.19%)
ASC 16.76 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.7%)
ASL 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.96%)
AVN 91.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.17%)
BOP 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
BYCO 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.74%)
DGKC 113.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.61%)
EPCL 48.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.55%)
FCCL 21.66 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.45%)
FFBL 27.70 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.57%)
FFL 17.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
HASCOL 14.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.07%)
HUBC 86.45 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.23%)
HUMNL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
JSCL 29.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.84%)
KAPCO 38.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.49%)
KEL 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 15.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.66%)
MLCF 43.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.18%)
PAEL 40.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.91%)
POWER 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (6.03%)
PPL 97.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.66%)
PRL 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.24%)
PTC 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.31%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
SNGP 46.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.64%)
TRG 97.38 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (2.29%)
UNITY 31.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.93%)
WTL 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,856 Decreased By ▼ -11.74 (-0.24%)
BR30 24,507 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-0.01%)
KSE100 45,931 Decreased By ▼ -58.35 (-0.13%)
KSE30 19,110 Decreased By ▼ -68.04 (-0.35%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Romania's central bank delivers quarter-point rate cut to 1.25pc

  • The bank delivered three rate cuts worth 1 percentage point overall last year.
  • Policymakers have said maintaining confidence in Romania's currency, the leu, underpinned monetary policy in 2020 given widening budget.
Reuters 15 Jan 2021

BUCHAREST: Romania's central bank unexpectedly cut its benchmark interest rate by a quarter-point to 1.25% on Friday, lending a hand to an economy battered by the new coronavirus pandemic.

The bank delivered three rate cuts worth 1 percentage point overall last year, as well as cuts to minimum reserve requirements on commercial banks' hard currency liabilities and pledges to provide market liquidity as needed.

Policymakers have said maintaining confidence in Romania's currency, the leu, underpinned monetary policy in 2020 given widening budget and current account deficits and two rounds of elections.

Since then, a new centre-right government has been sworn in, easing some of the political instability that had weighed on Romanian assets. A majority of analysts polled by Reuters had expected the bank to hold fire at its first meeting this year, although they expected cuts later on.

The surprise rate cut will be enforced from Jan. 18, when its lending (Lombard) and deposit facilities will also fall by a quarter point to 1.75% and 0.75%, respectively.

Romania has reported 688,270 coronavirus infections and 17,098 deaths since late February.

Even before the pandemic, Romania was struggling with a widening budget deficit, eroded by years of political instability and fiscal largesse. Ratings agencies have Romania on their lowest investment grade, with negative outlooks.

Inflation eased to 2.1% in December, in line with the central bank's forecast. The bank currently expects inflation to reach 2.5% this year, less than the 2.9% estimated by a poll of analysts.

Today's decision "does come in the vein of recent developments in the money market where the liquidity appears to have improved significantly," ING Romania chief economist Valentin Tataru said.

"The timing of the decision (Friday, after the end of the trading session) suggests that the central bank is vigilant and preoccupied by the market reaction to additional easing."

The Romanian leu EURRON= was down 0.1% against the euro.

asset manager Romania's central bank currency liabilities

Romania's central bank delivers quarter-point rate cut to 1.25pc

COAS General Bajwa visits Corps headquarters Peshawar

Remarks of British lawmakers clearly states Kashmir is not India's internal issue: Qureshi

Indus hospital committed $4.2mn fraud in TB grant, alleges Global Fund

Govt approves increase in Petrol, Diesel rates

Sale of smuggled fuel products: Authorities seal 609 petrol pumps, seize 4.5 million litres of petrol and diesel

Pakistan has not placed any orders for the coronavirus vaccine yet: Report

Indonesia quake kills at least 35, injures hundreds

Britain's arms sale to India will contribute to shedding blood of Kashmiri people, Shah tells UK Parliament

Classes 9 to 12 to reopen from January 18 as scheduled: Education minister

At 15.97%, Karachi has the highest coronavirus positivity rate in the country: NCOC

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters