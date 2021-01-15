ANL 28.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.19%)
Britain's wheat imports pick up pace during November

  • Wheat imports for the month totalled 208,263 tonnes, up from 174,914 tonnes in October.
  • Cumulative imports since the start of the 2020/21 season, which started on July 1 last year.
Reuters 15 Jan 2021

LONDON: Britain's wheat imports rose in November and are running at more than double last season's pace, customs data showed on Friday.

Wheat imports for the month totalled 208,263 tonnes, up from 174,914 tonnes in October.

Germany was the largest supplier in November, shipping 79,565 tonnes, followed by Denmark with 50,523 tonnes.

Cumulative imports since the start of the 2020/21 season, which started on July 1 last year, totalled 1.09 million tonnes, up from 435,743 tonnes in the same period a year earlier.

For the season to date, Germany is the largest supplier to Britain with shipments of 274,062 tonnes.

Imports are expected to climb this season after the nation's wheat harvest totalled just 9.66 million tonnes last summer, a drop of 40.5% from the previous year.

Wheat exports during November totalled 29,365 tonnes.

Cumulative exports for the season to date stood at 96,542 tonnes, far below the 745,303 tonnes exported in the same period a year earlier.

Wheat Euronext wheat wheat prices Britain's wheat imports

