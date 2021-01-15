ANL 28.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.19%)
ASC 16.76 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.7%)
ASL 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.96%)
AVN 91.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.17%)
BOP 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
BYCO 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.74%)
DGKC 113.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.61%)
EPCL 48.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.55%)
FCCL 21.66 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.45%)
FFBL 27.70 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.57%)
FFL 17.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
HASCOL 14.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.07%)
HUBC 86.45 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.23%)
HUMNL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
JSCL 29.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.84%)
KAPCO 38.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.49%)
KEL 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 15.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.66%)
MLCF 43.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.18%)
PAEL 40.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.91%)
POWER 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (6.03%)
PPL 97.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.66%)
PRL 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.24%)
PTC 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.31%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
SNGP 46.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.64%)
TRG 97.38 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (2.29%)
UNITY 31.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.93%)
WTL 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,856 Decreased By ▼ -11.74 (-0.24%)
BR30 24,507 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-0.01%)
KSE100 45,931 Decreased By ▼ -58.35 (-0.13%)
KSE30 19,110 Decreased By ▼ -68.04 (-0.35%)
TSX flat as energy drag offsets US stimulus optimism

  • The energy sector dropped 1.9% as US crude prices were down 1.5% a barrel.
  • Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 7.48 points, or 0.04%, at 17,950.61.
Reuters 15 Jan 2021

Canada's main stock index was muted on Friday, as weakness in energy stocks and fears of tighter lockdowns amid rising coronavirus cases globally outweighed optimism around a $1.9 trillion US stimulus plan.

The energy sector dropped 1.9% as US crude prices were down 1.5% a barrel, while Brent crude lost 1.6% amid the prospect of tighter lockdowns in Germany and France as well as new COVID-19 restrictions in China.

Biden outlined a $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus package proposal on Thursday to jump-start the pandemic-hit economy.

At 9:38 a.m. ET (14:38 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 7.48 points, or 0.04%, at 17,950.61.

The financials sector slipped 0.2%. The industrials sector fell 0.4%.

Ballard Power Systems Inc fell 7.4%, the most on the TSX. The second biggest decliner was Osisko Mining Inc , down 5.5%.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.5%.

On the TSX, 66 issues were higher, while 149 issues declined for a 2.26-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 18.61 million shares traded.

The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Blackberry Limited, which jumped 25.6% to its highest in more than two years, and Aphria Inc, which rose 11.5% extending its prior session's gains after an upbeat quarterly earnings.

The most-heavily traded shares by volume were BlackBerry Limited , Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd and Zenabis Global Inc.

The TSX posted four new 52-week highs and no new lows.

Across all Canadian issues there were 24 new 52-week highs and two new lows, with total volume of 50.17 million shares.

TSX Toronto Stock Exchange Canada's main stock index

