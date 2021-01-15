Pakistan opens bids for 20 onshore petroleum exploration blocks

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has opened bids for 20 onshore petroleum exploration blocks, the government said in statement on Friday.

"The minimum investment to be carried out by the exploration and production (E&P) companies in these blocks for prospecting will be over $71 million in three years," a statement from the petroleum division said.

The move to grant licences for discovery comes after a gap of several years as the country is facing depleting gas reserves, a rising domestic shortage and increasing reliance on imported liquefied natural gas (LNG).