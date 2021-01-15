World
EU drug regulator says emails on evaluation process of COVID-19 vaccines leaked online
- The European Medicines Agency did not provide more details but was sharply critical on the impact of the breach.
- "Some of the correspondence has been manipulated by the perpetrators prior to publication in a way which could undermine trust in vaccines,"
15 Jan 2021
Europe's medicines regulator said on Friday that data leaked on the internet from the cyber attack it disclosed last month included internal and confidential emails from November about the evaluation process for COVID-19 vaccines.
The European Medicines Agency did not provide more details but was sharply critical on the impact of the breach. "Some of the correspondence has been manipulated by the perpetrators prior to publication in a way which could undermine trust in vaccines," it said.
Comments