Indian banks' loans rose 6.7pc y/y in two weeks to Jan 1
15 Jan 2021
BENGALURU: Indian banks' loans rose 6.7% in the two weeks to Jan. 1 from a year earlier, while deposits rose 11.5%, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.
Outstanding loans rose 1.58 trillion rupees ($21.62 billion) to 107.05 trillion rupees in the two weeks.
Non-food credit rose 1.58 trillion rupees to 106.12 trillion rupees, while food credit fell 6.08 billion rupees to 925.45 billion rupees. Bank deposits rose 2.48 trillion rupees to 147.27 trillion rupees.
