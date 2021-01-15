Business & Finance
JPMorgan profit jumps on trading, investment banking strength
- Net income rose to $12.1 billion, or $3.79 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $8.5 billion, or $2.57 per share, a year earlier.
- Analysts on average had expected earnings of $2.62 per share, according to Refinitiv.
15 Jan 2021
JPMorgan Chase & Co reported a higher fourth-quarter profit on Friday, as strength in trading and investment banking offset the drag of low borrowing rates on interest income at the largest US bank's lending business.
Net income rose to $12.1 billion, or $3.79 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $8.5 billion, or $2.57 per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of $2.62 per share, according to Refinitiv.
Malaysian authorities seize PIA's aircraft at Kuala Lumpur Airport as part of legal dispute
JPMorgan profit jumps on trading, investment banking strength
Remarks of British lawmakers clearly states Kashmir is not India's internal issue: Qureshi
Indus hospital committed $4.2mn fraud in TB grant: report
Govt approves increase in Petrol, Diesel rates
Sale of smuggled fuel products: Authorities seal 609 petrol pumps, seize 4.5 million litres of petrol and diesel
Pakistan has not placed any orders for the coronavirus vaccine yet: Report
Indonesia quake kills at least 35, injures hundreds
Britain's arms sale to India will contribute to shedding blood of Kashmiri people, Shah tells UK Parliament
Classes 9 to 12 to reopen from January 18 as scheduled: Education minister
At 15.97%, Karachi has the highest coronavirus positivity rate in the country: NCOC
Govt decides today on reopening of schools from January 18
Read more stories
Comments