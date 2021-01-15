Business & Finance
Indian govt had no outstanding loans from RBI in week to Jan 8
15 Jan 2021
BENGALURU: The Indian government had no outstanding loans with the central bank under ways and means advances in the week ended Jan. 8, according to the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement released on Friday.
The central government had no outstanding loans in the week earlier as well.
State governments had 54.60 billion rupees ($747.03 million) loans from the RBI in the week ended Jan. 8, compared with 55.69 billion rupees in the previous week, the release showed.
