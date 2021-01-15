Business & Finance
Thermo Fisher buys Belgium's Henogen for nearly $880mn
- The acquisition will help expand Thermo Fisher's capabilities for cell and gene vaccines and therapies, the company said.
- Thermo Fisher bought Henogen from contract manufacturing services provider Novasep.
15 Jan 2021
Medical device maker Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc said on Friday it has completed acquisition of Henogen SA, a Belgium-based viral vector manufacturing business, for about 725 million euros ($879.72 million) in cash.
The acquisition will help expand Thermo Fisher's capabilities for cell and gene vaccines and therapies, the company said.
Thermo Fisher bought Henogen from contract manufacturing services provider Novasep.
Malaysian authorities seize PIA's aircraft at Kuala Lumpur Airport as part of legal dispute
Thermo Fisher buys Belgium's Henogen for nearly $880mn
Remarks of British lawmakers clearly states Kashmir is not India's internal issue: Qureshi
Indus hospital committed $4.2mn fraud in TB grant: report
Govt approves increase in Petrol, Diesel rates
Sale of smuggled fuel products: Authorities seal 609 petrol pumps, seize 4.5 million litres of petrol and diesel
Pakistan has not placed any orders for the coronavirus vaccine yet: Report
Indonesia quake kills at least 35, injures hundreds
Britain's arms sale to India will contribute to shedding blood of Kashmiri people, Shah tells UK Parliament
Classes 9 to 12 to reopen from January 18 as scheduled: Education minister
At 15.97%, Karachi has the highest coronavirus positivity rate in the country: NCOC
Govt decides today on reopening of schools from January 18
Read more stories
Comments