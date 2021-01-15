Bulgaria's jobless rate unchanged at 6.7pc in December

SOFIA: Bulgaria's unemployment rate was 6.7% in December, flat on the previous month, data from the state employment agency showed on Friday, mainly due to processing industry jobs and government support schemes aimed at businesses hit by the coronavirus.

The jobless rate was 5.9% in December 2019.

There were some 1,442 more unemployed people in the Balkan country of 7 million than a month earlier and about 25,577 more than a year before, the agency said.

Government support schemes for employment during the coronavirus pandemic helped keep dole queues shorter, saving over 300,000 jobs by the end of 2020, the agency said.