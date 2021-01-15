ANL 28.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.19%)
Jan 15, 2021
Pakistan

FO says passengers of PIA's seized aircraft will be departing Kuala Lumpur tonight

  • "Our High Commission in Malaysia is in close contact with the relevant Malaysian authorities and Pakistan International Airlines to address the issue at the earliest," FO said.
  • The plane was held back by a local court in Malaysia as part of a legal dispute between the airline and another party.
Aisha Mahmood 15 Jan 2021

The Foreign Office (FO) said on Friday that the passengers of a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane held back in Malaysia will be departing Kuala Lumpur tonight.

Earlier, a PIA plane was held back by a local court in Malaysia as part of a legal dispute between the airline and another party. In a statement, the PIA said that the plane was held 'taking a one-sided decision pertaining to a legal dispute between PIA and another party pending in a UK court.'

"It is an unacceptable situation and PIA has engaged the support from Government of Pakistan to take up this matter using diplomatic channels," PIA tweeted.

Later, FO Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said the Pakistani high commission in Malaysia was in close contact with the relevant Malaysian authorities as well as the PIA. In a statement, he said the passengers are being properly looked after and alternate arrangements for their travel to Pakistan have also been finalized.

"They will be departing Kuala Lumpur by EK 343 later tonight," FO said.

FO says passengers of PIA’s seized aircraft will be departing Kuala Lumpur tonight

