Pakistan to soon open tenders for 20 new Oil & Gas exploration blocks

Minister for Power Omar Ayub has said tenders will soon be opened for 20 new oil and gas exploration blocks in order to cope with the energy requirements.

Addressing the Senate on Friday, the Ayub said that the ministry is winding up discussion on gas and power crisis in the Senate today, he regretted that the previous governments did not pay attention to explore new wells.

The Minister said the government is taking steps to check power and gas pilferage from the country.

Regarding the recent power breakdown, Omer Ayub said a committee has been constituted to investigate the matter and action will be taken against those found responsible.

Omer Ayub said such issues are cropping up as the previous governments paid no attention to upgrade and transmission and distribution systems. He said the present government is according priority to the up-gradation of the transmission system.

Days ago, a countrywide power breakdown was occurred due to a technical fault in the national transmission line. Cities across Pakistan, including Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Peshawar Quetta, and others plunged into darkness on Saturday after a massive power breakdown.

The Minister for Power said the government is also working to explore the potential of renewable energy.