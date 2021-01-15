ANL 28.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.19%)
Sale of smuggled fuel products: Authorities seal 609 petrol pumps, seize 4.5 million litres of petrol and diesel

  • PM's office says the campaign launched against oil smuggling is continuing unabated and showing significantly good results
  • If the sealed pumps failed to show valid documentation within seven days of sealing, these will be confiscated by the State under the Customs Act
Fahad Zulfikar 15 Jan 2021

(Karachi) As part of an ongoing countrywide crackdown against sale of smuggled petroleum products, the authorities have sealed at least 609 petrol pumps and seized 4.5 million litres of petrol and diesel, local media reported on Friday.

A statement issued by PM's office stated that the campaign launched against oil smuggling on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan and led by the Ministry of Interior is continuing unabated and showing significantly good results.

“If the sealed pumps do not show valid documentation within seven days of sealing, these will be confiscated by the State under the Customs Act, along with all properties of the owners, as it would be deemed that these properties were acquired with smuggling proceeds,” it stated.

On January 4, Prime Minister Imran Khan took notice of sale of smuggled petroleum products across the country and ordered strict action against those involved in inflicting a huge loss on the national exchequer.

It is estimated that the country is facing a loss of Rs150 billion revenue per annum due to sale of smuggled oil. As many as 2,094 fuel stations were found to be involved in sale of smuggled petroleum products in three provinces.

