World
AstraZeneca lung cancer drug approved for new dosing regimen in EU, UK
- The company said that an additional dosing option of a 1,500mg fixed dose every four weeks was approved.
15 Jan 2021
British drugmaker AstraZeneca said on Friday that its cancer drug Imfinzi had been approved in Europe and Britain for a spaced-out, fixed-dose regimen for a common type of lung cancer, to help reduce the frequency of hospital visits.
The company said that an additional dosing option of a 1,500mg fixed dose every four weeks was approved for use in adults with advanced non-small cell lung cancer where tumours cannot be surgically removed.
Malaysian authorities seize PIA's aircraft at Kuala Lumpur Airport as part of legal dispute
AstraZeneca lung cancer drug approved for new dosing regimen in EU, UK
Pakistan has not placed any orders for the coronavirus vaccine yet: Report
Indonesia quake kills at least 35, injures hundreds
Britain's arms sale to India will contribute to shedding blood of Kashmiri people, Shah tells UK Parliament
Classes 9 to 12 to reopen from January 18 as scheduled: Education minister
At 15.97%, Karachi has the highest coronavirus positivity rate in the country: NCOC
Govt decides today on reopening of schools from January 18
WEF targets Marina Bay Sands for Singapore's 'Davos' summit
Biden's inauguration rehearsal postponed over security concerns, Politico says
Govt avoids making power tariff hike announcement
'We cannot afford inaction' on US economy: Biden
Read more stories
Comments