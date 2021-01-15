Markets
NY cocoa may retest support at $2,470
- This wave looks incomplete. It may extend to or below $2,425.
15 Jan 2021
SINGAPORE: New York May cocoa may retest support at $2,470 per tonne, a break below which could cause a fall to $2,425.
The support is provided by the 50% projection level of a wave C from $2,661. This wave looks incomplete. It may extend to or below $2,425.
Resistance is at 2,538 ringgit, a break above which could lead to a gain into $2,571-$2,605. Note: The cocoa report is published twice a week - Wednesday and Friday.
Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.
Malaysian authorities seize PIA aircraft at Kuala Lumpur Airport
NY cocoa may retest support at $2,470
Pakistan has not placed any orders for the coronavirus vaccine yet: Report
Indonesia quake kills at least 35, injures hundreds
Britain's arms sale to India will contribute to shedding blood of Kashmiri people, Shah tells UK Parliament
Classes 9 to 12 to reopen from January 18 as scheduled: Education minister
At 15.97%, Karachi has the highest coronavirus positivity rate in the country: NCOC
Govt decides today on reopening of schools from January 18
WEF targets Marina Bay Sands for Singapore's 'Davos' summit
Biden's inauguration rehearsal postponed over security concerns, Politico says
Govt avoids making power tariff hike announcement
'We cannot afford inaction' on US economy: Biden
Read more stories
Comments