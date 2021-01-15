NY cocoa may retest support at $2,470

SINGAPORE: New York May cocoa may retest support at $2,470 per tonne, a break below which could cause a fall to $2,425.

The support is provided by the 50% projection level of a wave C from $2,661. This wave looks incomplete. It may extend to or below $2,425.

Resistance is at 2,538 ringgit, a break above which could lead to a gain into $2,571-$2,605. Note: The cocoa report is published twice a week - Wednesday and Friday.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.