Jan 15, 2021
Pakistan

KP passes bill to protect women from domestic violence

  • Under this bill, the violator will be liable to imprisonment for a period not less than one year and up to a maximum of five years.
  • The government will form District Protection Committees at each district to ensure the protection of the women.
Aisha Mahmood 15 Jan 2021

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) passed on Friday the first-ever bill to curb the menace of domestic violence against women.

The bill was passed by Provincial Minister for Social Welfare Dr. Hisham Inamullah. As per the bill, the definition of domestic violence is: The violence committed by the complainee (accused) against the complaint (victim) with whom the complainee is in a domestic relationship.

Under the bill, the government will form District Protection Committees at each district to ensure the protection of the women.

These committees will be bound to provide all reasonable assistance to the victim of domestic violence. The committees are also bound to hold a meeting at least once a month.

Under this bill, the violator will be liable to imprisonment for a period not less than one year and up to a maximum of five years. The violator will also be slapped with a fine 'provided for the said offence in the Pakistan Penal Code'.

