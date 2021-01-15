ANL 28.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.19%)
ADP appoints Eugene Zhukov head of 10 countries, including Pakistan

  • Zhukov will manage 10 country offices and 7 sector divisions: energy; environment, natural resources, and agriculture; public management, financial sector, and trade; regional cooperation and operations coordination; social; transport and communications; and urban development and water.
Ali Ahmed 15 Jan 2021

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has appointed Eugene Zhukov as Director General of its Central and West Asia Regional Department, effective immediately.

As Director General, Zhukov will lead ADB’s engagement with 10 countries in the region: Afghanistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan; and oversee the bank’s regional portfolio of $24 billion.

Zhukov will manage 10 country offices and 7 sector divisions: energy; environment, natural resources, and agriculture; public management, financial sector, and trade; regional cooperation and operations coordination; social; transport and communications; and urban development and water. He will also supervise ADB’s engagement with the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation Program, a partnership for 11 members to promote economic growth and sustainable development through cooperation.

“Central and West Asia has experienced unprecedented change in recent decades and while there is vast potential for continued development, our immediate focus remains on addressing the impacts of COVID-19,” said Zhukov in a statement. “ADB will continue to work closely with governments and development partners in the region to foster the economic recovery, develop transport corridors, promote renewable energy, and build competitive and inclusive economies.”

Mr. Zhukov has more than 25 years’ experience at ADB, he has previously held several managerial roles at ADB including Director, Pacific Operations Division; Regional Director, Pacific Liaison Office based in Sydney, Australia; Director, Budget and Management Division; and Senior Advisor, Office of the Director General, Budget, Personnel, Management Systems Department.

Mr. Zhukov replaces outgoing Director General Werner Liepach who retires after almost 30 years with the bank.

