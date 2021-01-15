ANL 28.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.19%)
ASC 16.76 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.7%)
ASL 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.96%)
AVN 91.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.17%)
BOP 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
BYCO 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.74%)
DGKC 113.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.61%)
EPCL 48.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.55%)
FCCL 21.66 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.45%)
FFBL 27.70 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.57%)
FFL 17.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
HASCOL 14.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.07%)
HUBC 86.45 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.23%)
HUMNL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
JSCL 29.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.84%)
KAPCO 38.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.49%)
KEL 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 15.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.66%)
MLCF 43.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.18%)
PAEL 40.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.91%)
POWER 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (6.03%)
PPL 97.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.66%)
PRL 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.24%)
PTC 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.31%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
SNGP 46.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.64%)
TRG 97.38 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (2.29%)
UNITY 31.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.93%)
WTL 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,860 Decreased By ▼ -8.42 (-0.17%)
BR30 24,546 Increased By ▲ 37.73 (0.15%)
KSE100 45,935 Decreased By ▼ -54.22 (-0.12%)
KSE30 19,129 Decreased By ▼ -49.09 (-0.26%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong shares end at near one-year high on robust mainland inflows

  • Financials firms led the gains on Friday, as more Chinese banks expect solid profit growth for the year of 2020.
Reuters 15 Jan 2021

Hong Kong stocks hit a near one-year closing high on Friday, posting their straight third weekly gains, buoyed by robust mainland inflows via the Stock Connect.

** The Hang Seng index rose 0.3% to end at 28,573.86, its highest closing level since Jan. 17, 2020, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.2% to 11,320.53.

** For the week, HSI gained 2.5%, while HSCE rose 3.3%, both posting their third straight weekly gains.

** According to Refinitiv data, mainland investors continued to pile in, purchasing a net 14 billion yuan ($2.16 billion) worth of Hong Kong stocks via the Stock Connect linking mainland and the Asian financial hub, shrugging off the latest Sino-US tensions.

** Asian and European investors are snatching up discounted Chinese stocks hit by a US investment ban, finding bargains as giant American funds bail out and shrugging off concerns that the sanctions could hurt the companies' prospects.

** The Trump administration in its waning days took another swipe at China and its biggest firms on Thursday, imposing sanctions on officials and companies for alleged misdeeds in the South China Sea and imposing an investment ban on nine more firms.

** Financials firms led the gains on Friday, as more Chinese banks expect solid profit growth for the year of 2020.

** China's monetary policy will provide necessary support for the country's economic recovery in 2021, Chen Yulu, a vice governor at the People's Bank of China (PBOC), said.

** Bucking broader gains, shares of Xiaomi Corp slumped 10.3%, after the smartphone maker was included in Trump's Chinese military blacklist.

Hong Kong stocks Hang Seng Index People's Bank of China Sino US tensions Refinitiv data European investors Chen Yulu

Hong Kong shares end at near one-year high on robust mainland inflows

Pakistan has not placed any orders for the coronavirus vaccine yet: Report

Indonesia quake kills at least 35, injures hundreds

Britain's arms sale to India will contribute to shedding blood of Kashmiri people, Shah tells UK Parliament

Classes 9 to 12 to reopen from January 18 as scheduled: Education minister

At 15.97%, Karachi has the highest coronavirus positivity rate in the country: NCOC

Govt decides today on reopening of schools from January 18

WEF targets Marina Bay Sands for Singapore's 'Davos' summit

Biden's inauguration rehearsal postponed over security concerns, Politico says

Govt avoids making power tariff hike announcement

'We cannot afford inaction' on US economy: Biden

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters