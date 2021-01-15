ANL 28.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.19%)
ASC 16.76 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.7%)
ASL 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.96%)
AVN 91.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.17%)
BOP 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
BYCO 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.74%)
DGKC 113.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.61%)
EPCL 48.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.55%)
FCCL 21.66 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.45%)
FFBL 27.70 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.57%)
FFL 17.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
HASCOL 14.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.07%)
HUBC 86.45 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.23%)
HUMNL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
JSCL 29.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.84%)
KAPCO 38.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.49%)
KEL 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 15.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.66%)
MLCF 43.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.18%)
PAEL 40.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.91%)
POWER 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (6.03%)
PPL 97.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.66%)
PRL 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.24%)
PTC 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.31%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
SNGP 46.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.64%)
TRG 97.38 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (2.29%)
UNITY 31.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.93%)
WTL 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,871 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (0.05%)
BR30 24,598 Increased By ▲ 89.36 (0.36%)
KSE100 46,037 Increased By ▲ 47.99 (0.1%)
KSE30 19,171 Decreased By ▼ -6.96 (-0.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

From net bowler to test debut, India's Natarajan continues fairytale journey

  • "I think 'Nattu' bowled really well today," said fellow Tamil Nadu player Washington Sundar, who also made his test debut in the match replacing injured spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.
Reuters 15 Jan 2021

Natarajan's fairytale trip to Australia continued on Friday when the left-arm quick, who arrived as a net bowler, became the first Indian player to make his international debut in all three formats during the same tour.

Known for his pinpoint yorkers, which troubled batsmen in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Natarajan made his international Twenty20 and one-day debut last month.

And the 29-year-old became India's 300th test player on Friday, essentially because the injury-ravaged tourists had run out of options to fill the holes in their depleted pace attack.

India had already lost the services of quicks Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav, and spearhead Jasprit Bumrah joined the lengthy injury list after hurting his abdomen in the drawn third test in Sydney.

Natarajan would have had his maiden test wicket earlier in the match had Cheteshwar Pujara not dropped Marnus Labuschagne but after the tea break he delivered a two-wicket burst to end Australia's only century-plus partnership of the first innings.

Natarajan cramped Matthew Wade for room and the batsman still went for a pull shot only to scoop it behind the bowler.

Three players, including Natarajan, gathered under the ball and nearly collided before Shardul Thakur took the catch.

In his next over, Natarajan induced another mistimed pull shot to see off centurion Labuschagne.

"I think 'Nattu' bowled really well today," said fellow Tamil Nadu player Washington Sundar, who also made his test debut in the match replacing injured spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

"It feels really good to make test debut alongside him.

"He is a champion bowler and I hope he does really well in this test and we can win this game," added the spin-bowling all-rounder.

Australia finished opening day of the final test on 274-5 with the engrossing four-match series level at 1-1.

australia Twenty20 Tamil Nadu Mohammed Shami Umesh Yadav Labuschagne Natarajan's Washington Sundar

From net bowler to test debut, India's Natarajan continues fairytale journey

Pakistan has not placed any orders for the coronavirus vaccine yet: Report

Indonesia quake kills at least 35, injures hundreds

Britain's arms sale to India will contribute to shedding blood of Kashmiri people, Shah tells UK Parliament

Classes 9 to 12 to reopen from January 18 as scheduled: Education minister

At 15.97%, Karachi has the highest coronavirus positivity rate in the country: NCOC

Govt decides today on reopening of schools from January 18

WEF targets Marina Bay Sands for Singapore's 'Davos' summit

Biden's inauguration rehearsal postponed over security concerns, Politico says

Govt avoids making power tariff hike announcement

'We cannot afford inaction' on US economy: Biden

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters