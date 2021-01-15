ANL 28.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.19%)
ASC 16.76 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.7%)
ASL 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.96%)
AVN 91.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.17%)
BOP 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
BYCO 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.74%)
DGKC 113.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.61%)
EPCL 48.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.55%)
FCCL 21.66 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.45%)
FFBL 27.70 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.57%)
FFL 17.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
HASCOL 14.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.07%)
HUBC 86.45 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.23%)
HUMNL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
JSCL 29.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.84%)
KAPCO 38.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.49%)
KEL 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 15.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.66%)
MLCF 43.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.18%)
PAEL 40.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.91%)
POWER 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (6.03%)
PPL 97.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.66%)
PRL 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.24%)
PTC 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.31%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
SNGP 46.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.64%)
TRG 97.38 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (2.29%)
UNITY 31.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.93%)
WTL 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,880 Increased By ▲ 11.68 (0.24%)
BR30 24,676 Increased By ▲ 167.86 (0.68%)
KSE100 46,108 Increased By ▲ 118.84 (0.26%)
KSE30 19,203 Increased By ▲ 25.57 (0.13%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

MG Motor gets the Greenfield status for Car Manufacturing in Pakistan

  • Morris Garages (MG) Motor has received the Greenfield status to manufacture cars in Pakistan.
BR Web Desk 15 Jan 2021
Source: Morris Garages
Source: Morris Garages

Morris Garages (MG) Motor has received the Greenfield status to manufacture cars in Pakistan. The news of this Greenfield status was confirmed by the General Manager of the Engineering Development Board.

The Greenfield status will allow MG Motors to install an independent automotive assembly unit in Pakistan to manufacture cars which are currently not produced in the country.

MG Motor entered the Pakistani automobile market after the government announced its Auto Development Policy 2016-21. This British automotive company, now owned by the Chinese SAIC Motor, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Javed Afridi from JW Auto Park owner to manufacture cars in Pakistan.

The company has already launched its SUV MG-HS in the Pakistani automobile market and has plans to launch more cars including MG-ZS 1.5, the electric car MG ZS EV, pick-up truck MG-Extender and SUV RX8, as reported by SAMAA Money.

MG Motors hopes to launch these cars before the expiration of the Auto Development Policy this year to benefit from tax incentives from the government.

auto auto sales Auto industry new auto policy Automakers Cars production MG Motor Morris Garages Auto Development Policy 2016 21 Greenfield Status

MG Motor gets the Greenfield status for Car Manufacturing in Pakistan

Classes 9 to 12 to reopen from January 18 as scheduled: Education minister

At 15.97%, Karachi has the highest coronavirus positivity rate in the country: NCOC

Govt decides today on reopening of schools from January 18

WEF targets Marina Bay Sands for Singapore's 'Davos' summit

Biden's inauguration rehearsal postponed over security concerns, Politico says

Govt avoids making power tariff hike announcement

'We cannot afford inaction' on US economy: Biden

Hotel collapses, at least three dead in Indonesia quake: official

China's 2020 GDP growth slowest in over four decades: AFP poll

LNG supply: Two virtual pipeline firms granted provisional licence

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters