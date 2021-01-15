MG Motor gets the Greenfield status for Car Manufacturing in Pakistan

Morris Garages (MG) Motor has received the Greenfield status to manufacture cars in Pakistan. The news of this Greenfield status was confirmed by the General Manager of the Engineering Development Board.

The Greenfield status will allow MG Motors to install an independent automotive assembly unit in Pakistan to manufacture cars which are currently not produced in the country.

MG Motor entered the Pakistani automobile market after the government announced its Auto Development Policy 2016-21. This British automotive company, now owned by the Chinese SAIC Motor, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Javed Afridi from JW Auto Park owner to manufacture cars in Pakistan.

The company has already launched its SUV MG-HS in the Pakistani automobile market and has plans to launch more cars including MG-ZS 1.5, the electric car MG ZS EV, pick-up truck MG-Extender and SUV RX8, as reported by SAMAA Money.

MG Motors hopes to launch these cars before the expiration of the Auto Development Policy this year to benefit from tax incentives from the government.