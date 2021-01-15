ANL 28.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.19%)
Pakistan

At 15.97%, Karachi has the highest coronavirus positivity rate in the country: NCOC

  • NCOC said the national positivity rate is 5.9%.
  • According to health experts, the surge in coronavirus cases in Karachi is due to the ideal weather conditions.
Aisha Mahmood 15 Jan 2021

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Friday that the highest positivity rate of COVID-19 cases in the country has been recorded in Karachi.

According to NCOC, the national positivity rate is 5.9%, DAWN reported. Karachi has the highest positivity rate in the country at 15.97% followed by Peshawar at 13.62 % and Mirpur is the third-highest with 11.49%.

According to health experts, the surge in coronavirus cases in Karachi is due to the ideal weather conditions. A professor of public health at the Health Service Academy, Islamabad said that the cold weather with moderate humidity in the range of 45-60% is the ideal weather for the spread of COVID-19 and that is why its cases are surging in Karachi, Geo reported.

Meanwhile, Sindh has a positivity rate of 9.49%, Punjab 4.49%, Balochistan 4.75% and KP 5.5%. Whereas Islamabad's positivity rate stands at 2.43%, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir is at 7.36%.

In the last 24 hours, the country reported 2, 417 new cases of coronavirus. The country has so far reported 514,338 COVID-19 cases. 45 people also died from the virus taking the total death tally to 10, 863.

Pakistan Sindh Karachi Sindh cases positivity rate coronavirus case coronavirus variant Coronavirus lockdown

