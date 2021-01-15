ANL 28.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.19%)
ASC 16.76 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.7%)
ASL 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.96%)
AVN 91.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.17%)
BOP 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
BYCO 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.74%)
DGKC 113.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.61%)
EPCL 48.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.55%)
FCCL 21.66 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.45%)
FFBL 27.70 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.57%)
FFL 17.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
HASCOL 14.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.07%)
HUBC 86.45 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.23%)
HUMNL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
JSCL 29.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.84%)
KAPCO 38.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.49%)
KEL 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 15.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.66%)
MLCF 43.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.18%)
PAEL 40.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.91%)
POWER 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (6.03%)
PPL 97.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.66%)
PRL 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.24%)
PTC 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.31%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
SNGP 46.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.64%)
TRG 97.38 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (2.29%)
UNITY 31.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.93%)
WTL 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,880 Increased By ▲ 11.68 (0.24%)
BR30 24,676 Increased By ▲ 167.86 (0.68%)
KSE100 46,108 Increased By ▲ 118.84 (0.26%)
KSE30 19,203 Increased By ▲ 25.57 (0.13%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Classes 9 to 12 to reopen from January 18 as scheduled: Education minister

  • Classes 1-8 will start from February 1 instead of January 25, Shafqat Mahmood said.
  • He also said students will not be promoted to the next class without examination.
Aisha Mahmood 15 Jan 2021

Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood announced on Friday that schools will be reopening from January 18 as planned previously by the government.

Addressing a presser following the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) meeting, the minister said that education had suffered losses over the past few months due to the coronavirus situation, adding that the government also has to take care of people's health.

Mahmood continued that the opening of schools had a direct impact on infection rates. He announced that classes from 9 to 12 will begin on January 18 as announced previously by the government. However, he further said, classes from 1-8 will start from February 1 instead of January 25.

He also said that higher education institutions; universities and colleges will also reopen from February 1. The minister announced that this year, high school students will not be promoted without examinations.

Next week, the NCOC will review infection rates in different cities and districts before the reopening of higher education institutions and primary and middle schools, the minister shared.

Coronavirus Shafqat Mahmood educational institutions schools closure Schools reopening second coronavirus wave

Classes 9 to 12 to reopen from January 18 as scheduled: Education minister

At 15.97%, Karachi has the highest coronavirus positivity rate in the country: NCOC

Govt decides today on reopening of schools from January 18

WEF targets Marina Bay Sands for Singapore's 'Davos' summit

Biden's inauguration rehearsal postponed over security concerns, Politico says

Govt avoids making power tariff hike announcement

'We cannot afford inaction' on US economy: Biden

Hotel collapses, at least three dead in Indonesia quake: official

China's 2020 GDP growth slowest in over four decades: AFP poll

LNG supply: Two virtual pipeline firms granted provisional licence

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters