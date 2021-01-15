Classes 9 to 12 to reopen from January 18 as scheduled: Education minister

Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood announced on Friday that schools will be reopening from January 18 as planned previously by the government.

Addressing a presser following the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) meeting, the minister said that education had suffered losses over the past few months due to the coronavirus situation, adding that the government also has to take care of people's health.

Mahmood continued that the opening of schools had a direct impact on infection rates. He announced that classes from 9 to 12 will begin on January 18 as announced previously by the government. However, he further said, classes from 1-8 will start from February 1 instead of January 25.

He also said that higher education institutions; universities and colleges will also reopen from February 1. The minister announced that this year, high school students will not be promoted without examinations.

Next week, the NCOC will review infection rates in different cities and districts before the reopening of higher education institutions and primary and middle schools, the minister shared.