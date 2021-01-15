ANL 28.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.19%)
Thar coal saved Pakistan $78mn in power generation, says Murad

  • CM said that work on 660 MW (2 x 330 MW) power projects was started and power was being supplied to the national grid from July 10, 2019.
Ali Ahmed 15 Jan 2021

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has said that the use of Thar coal instead of imported coal for power generation has saved Pakistan USD$ 78 million in foreign exchange.

Murad Ali Shah while chairing a meeting of the Thar Coal and Energy Board (TCEB), he said that with the ‘Economics of Scale', the price of Thar coal has been initially reduced from $58 per tonne to $32 per tonne and will be further reduced with further expansion.

The Chief Minister said that Thar Coal Mining Block. II, Phase I was a 3.8 MTPA project and has been assigned in July 10, 2019. More than 6 million tonnes of coal has been extracted from here so far.

CM said that work on 660 MW (2 x 330 MW) power projects was started and power was being supplied to the national grid from July 10, 2019. Since the initiation, the project has generated more than 3.5 GWh of electricity.

Chief Minister Sindh said that Sino Sindh Resources Limited has been given Thar Block One where they have started work. He said that several such mining projects are under implementation. The Sindh Chief Minister urged the Deputy Chairman Planning Commission of Pakistan Jahanzeb Khan to approve the project so that it could be started.

The Deputy Chairman assured the Sindh Chief Minister that the project would be included in the PSDP next year. The Board, after deliberation, approved the tariff for Sindh Sino Resources (Pvt) Ltd.

