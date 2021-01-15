ANL 28.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.19%)
ASC 16.76 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.7%)
ASL 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.96%)
AVN 91.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.17%)
BOP 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
BYCO 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.74%)
DGKC 113.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.61%)
EPCL 48.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.55%)
FCCL 21.66 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.45%)
FFBL 27.70 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.57%)
FFL 17.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
HASCOL 14.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.07%)
HUBC 86.45 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.23%)
HUMNL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
JSCL 29.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.84%)
KAPCO 38.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.49%)
KEL 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 15.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.66%)
MLCF 43.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.18%)
PAEL 40.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.91%)
POWER 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (6.03%)
PPL 97.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.66%)
PRL 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.24%)
PTC 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.31%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
SNGP 46.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.64%)
TRG 97.38 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (2.29%)
UNITY 31.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.93%)
WTL 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,880 Increased By ▲ 11.68 (0.24%)
BR30 24,676 Increased By ▲ 167.86 (0.68%)
KSE100 46,108 Increased By ▲ 118.84 (0.26%)
KSE30 19,203 Increased By ▲ 25.57 (0.13%)
Brent oil may revisit Jan 13 high of $57.42

  • On the daily chart, the correction is classified as a pullback towards a former resistance at $54.62, now a support. The pullback may have completed.
Reuters 15 Jan 2021

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may revisit its Jan. 13 high of $57.42 per barrel, as its correction from this level may have completed.

The correction was driven by a wave (4), the fourth wave of a five-wave cycle from $50.56. This wave is expected to be reversed by an upward wave (5), which is capable of travelling into a range of $57.72-$58.13.

Strategically, the target of $57.42 will be confirmed when oil breaks the nearest resistance at $56.65. A break below $56.17 may cause a drop to $55.58.

On the daily chart, the correction is classified as a pullback towards a former resistance at $54.62, now a support. The pullback may have completed.

The uptrend remains steady. It is riding on a powerful wave C, which is capable of travelling to $66.29, its 100% projection level.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

