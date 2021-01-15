Brent oil may revisit Jan 13 high of $57.42

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may revisit its Jan. 13 high of $57.42 per barrel, as its correction from this level may have completed.

The correction was driven by a wave (4), the fourth wave of a five-wave cycle from $50.56. This wave is expected to be reversed by an upward wave (5), which is capable of travelling into a range of $57.72-$58.13.

Strategically, the target of $57.42 will be confirmed when oil breaks the nearest resistance at $56.65. A break below $56.17 may cause a drop to $55.58.

On the daily chart, the correction is classified as a pullback towards a former resistance at $54.62, now a support. The pullback may have completed.

The uptrend remains steady. It is riding on a powerful wave C, which is capable of travelling to $66.29, its 100% projection level.

