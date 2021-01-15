Business & Finance
China bans PIA flights after COVID-19 found in passengers
- Confirming the ban by China, PIA spokesman Abdullah Khan said that the report of the COVID-19 test conducted 72 hours ago by passengers traveling from Pakistan to China was negative.
15 Jan 2021
China has banned flights of Pakistan’s national carrier PIA for three weeks.
As per details, the bad news for Pakistan International Airline (PIA), after Pakistani passengers tested positive for coronavirus.
Confirming the ban by China, PIA spokesman Abdullah Khan said that the report of the COVID-19 test conducted 72 hours ago by passengers traveling from Pakistan to China was negative. However, he said that when the passenger reached China, their COVID-19 test report was found positive.
According to the PIA spokesperson, PIA operates only one flight a week to China while 19 flights of Chinese airline come to Pakistan weekly.
Govt decides today on reopening of schools from January 18
China bans PIA flights after COVID-19 found in passengers
WEF targets Marina Bay Sands for Singapore's 'Davos' summit
Biden's inauguration rehearsal postponed over security concerns, Politico says
Govt avoids making power tariff hike announcement
'We cannot afford inaction' on US economy: Biden
Hotel collapses, at least three dead in Indonesia quake: official
China's 2020 GDP growth slowest in over four decades: AFP poll
LNG supply: Two virtual pipeline firms granted provisional licence
Five wind power projects: Sindh govt urges Power Division to notify tariffs
CCoE accords approval to CTBCM plan
Step towards resolution of water disputes taken
Read more stories
Comments