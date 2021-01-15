China bans PIA flights after COVID-19 found in passengers

China has banned flights of Pakistan’s national carrier PIA for three weeks.

As per details, the bad news for Pakistan International Airline (PIA), after Pakistani passengers tested positive for coronavirus.

Confirming the ban by China, PIA spokesman Abdullah Khan said that the report of the COVID-19 test conducted 72 hours ago by passengers traveling from Pakistan to China was negative. However, he said that when the passenger reached China, their COVID-19 test report was found positive.

According to the PIA spokesperson, PIA operates only one flight a week to China while 19 flights of Chinese airline come to Pakistan weekly.