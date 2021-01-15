ANL 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.08%)
ASC 16.76 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.7%)
ASL 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.96%)
AVN 91.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.13%)
BOP 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
BYCO 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.35%)
DGKC 113.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.57%)
EPCL 48.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.63%)
FCCL 21.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.08%)
FFBL 27.75 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (4.76%)
FFL 18.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.53%)
HASCOL 14.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.07%)
HUBC 86.48 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.26%)
HUMNL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
JSCL 29.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.84%)
KAPCO 38.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.42%)
KEL 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 15.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.28%)
MLCF 43.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.2%)
PAEL 40.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.02%)
PIBTL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.91%)
POWER 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.77%)
PPL 97.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.37%)
PRL 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.16%)
PTC 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.31%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.07%)
SNGP 46.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.77%)
TRG 97.40 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.31%)
UNITY 31.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.93%)
WTL 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,879 Increased By ▲ 10.89 (0.22%)
BR30 24,670 Increased By ▲ 161.82 (0.66%)
KSE100 46,101 Increased By ▲ 111.91 (0.24%)
KSE30 19,196 Increased By ▲ 18.03 (0.09%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

China bans PIA flights after COVID-19 found in passengers

  • Confirming the ban by China, PIA spokesman Abdullah Khan said that the report of the COVID-19 test conducted 72 hours ago by passengers traveling from Pakistan to China was negative.
Ali Ahmed 15 Jan 2021

China has banned flights of Pakistan’s national carrier PIA for three weeks.

As per details, the bad news for Pakistan International Airline (PIA), after Pakistani passengers tested positive for coronavirus.

Confirming the ban by China, PIA spokesman Abdullah Khan said that the report of the COVID-19 test conducted 72 hours ago by passengers traveling from Pakistan to China was negative. However, he said that when the passenger reached China, their COVID-19 test report was found positive.

According to the PIA spokesperson, PIA operates only one flight a week to China while 19 flights of Chinese airline come to Pakistan weekly.

China PIA COVID

China bans PIA flights after COVID-19 found in passengers

WEF targets Marina Bay Sands for Singapore's 'Davos' summit

Biden's inauguration rehearsal postponed over security concerns, Politico says

Govt avoids making power tariff hike announcement

'We cannot afford inaction' on US economy: Biden

Hotel collapses, at least three dead in Indonesia quake: official

China's 2020 GDP growth slowest in over four decades: AFP poll

LNG supply: Two virtual pipeline firms granted provisional licence

Five wind power projects: Sindh govt urges Power Division to notify tariffs

CCoE accords approval to CTBCM plan

Step towards resolution of water disputes taken

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters