ANL 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.08%)
ASC 16.68 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.21%)
ASL 23.93 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.87%)
AVN 91.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.09%)
BOP 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
BYCO 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.55%)
DGKC 112.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.14%)
EPCL 48.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.29%)
FCCL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.17%)
FFBL 27.77 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (4.87%)
FFL 18.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.15%)
HASCOL 14.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.93%)
HUBC 86.28 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.03%)
HUMNL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.95%)
JSCL 29.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.14%)
KAPCO 38.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.16%)
KEL 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.73%)
MLCF 43.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.43%)
PAEL 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.46%)
PIBTL 12.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.45%)
POWER 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.78%)
PPL 97.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.37%)
PRL 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.2%)
PTC 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.61%)
SILK 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
SNGP 46.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.83%)
TRG 97.39 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (2.3%)
UNITY 31.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.93%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,877 Increased By ▲ 8.75 (0.18%)
BR30 24,653 Increased By ▲ 144.76 (0.59%)
KSE100 46,084 Increased By ▲ 94.85 (0.21%)
KSE30 19,191 Increased By ▲ 13.48 (0.07%)
China's new home prices see moderate growth in December

Reuters 15 Jan 2021

BEIJING: China's new homes prices grew moderately in December, official data showed on Friday, as government measures aimed at cooling the property market took their toll.

Average new home prices in 70 major cities rose 0.1% month-on-month in December, according to Reuters calculations of data from the National Bureau of Statistics. The pace of growth was unchanged from November.

New home prices rose 3.8% in December versus a year earlier, slowing slightly from a 4.0% increase in November.

China's property market has recovered quickly from the COVID-19 pandemic thanks to local governments' relaxation on price ceilings and urban-residency permits, while access to mortgages has also become easier.

But the sharp rebound has raised concerns about financial risk, with the government stepping up efforts to deleverage a highly indebted sector since the second half of last year.

The NBS data also showed the number of cities reporting monthly price increases for new homes rose to 42 out of 70 from 36 in November. Tier-1 cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen reported the biggest monthly gains.

