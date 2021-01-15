ANL 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.08%)
Jan 15, 2021
Despite COVID Pakistan’s Textile exports to EU surge due to govt policies, says envoy

  • The envoy was of the view that the rise in textile exports was the result of governments’ smart lock down strategy, reopening of industry, as well as recently announced energy package to help exporters recuperate from the effects of the pandemic.
Ali Ahmed 15 Jan 2021

The textile sector of Pakistan has immense potential for further increase its share in the European Union (EU) market.

This was expressed by Zaheer A. Janjua, Ambassador of Pakistan to Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union, said this during a virtual meeting with CEO of the Pakistan Textile Council, Saleha Asif and other board members.

Appreciating performance of the textile sector during the COVID-19 Pandemic, Ambassador Janjua underlined that Pakistan’s exports in textile and clothing products to EU had increased in recent months.

The envoy was of the view that the rise in textile exports was the result of governments’ smart lock down strategy, reopening of industry, as well as recently announced energy package to help exporters recuperate from the effects of the pandemic.

Janjua added that the GSP Plus facility provide by EU had been instrumental in substantial growth of Pakistan’s exports to the region, especially in the textile sector.

While emphasizing the need for making textile sector internationally competitive, he emphasised upon the need for innovation, value addition, diversification and modernization to make Pakistan’s products more attractive.

The CEO of Pakistan Textile Council Ms Saleha Asif apprised the Ambassador about plans for enhancing textile exports through R&D and its efforts to secure greater market access in the European bloc.

