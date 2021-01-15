ANL 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.26%)
ASC 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.73%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.17%)
AVN 91.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.25%)
BOP 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
BYCO 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.04%)
DGKC 112.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.06%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.25%)
FCCL 21.54 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.89%)
FFBL 27.70 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.57%)
FFL 18.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.26%)
HASCOL 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.87%)
HUBC 86.38 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.15%)
HUMNL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.95%)
JSCL 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.17%)
KAPCO 38.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
KEL 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 15.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.4%)
MLCF 43.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.59%)
PAEL 40.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.3%)
POWER 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.26%)
PPL 97.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.11%)
PRL 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.28%)
PTC 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.51%)
SILK 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
SNGP 46.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.68%)
TRG 97.39 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (2.3%)
UNITY 31.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.02%)
WTL 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,875 Increased By ▲ 6.6 (0.14%)
BR30 24,648 Increased By ▲ 139.92 (0.57%)
KSE100 46,075 Increased By ▲ 85.97 (0.19%)
KSE30 19,187 Increased By ▲ 9.45 (0.05%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan's Nikkei pulls back from 3-decade high, but tech stocks march ahead

  • Japanese stocks also tracked the US market, which ended lower on Thursday ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's announcement of a stimulus package designed to jump-start the economy.
Reuters 15 Jan 2021

TOKYO: Japan's benchmark Nikkei stock average inched lower on Friday after rising for five straight sessions to hit a three-decade high, although losses were capped by tech-related shares after Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC posted its best-ever quarterly profit.

The Nikkei eased 0.25% to 28,626.08 by 0154 GMT, while the broader Topix fell 0.50% to 1,863.94. However, the Nikkei was up 1.7% for the week, on track for a third straight weekly gain.

"The market started slowing down at the end of yesterday's session as investors felt the overheat in the market," said Norihiro Fujito, chief investment strategist, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

"But this is a very limited decline. The market is supported by solid demand for chip shares on the back of robust earnings from TSMC."

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) posted its best-ever quarterly profit on Thursday and raised revenue and capital spending estimates, pushing the Philadelphia semiconductor index to a record high.

That gave an additional boost to Japanese chip shares which were already in solid demand, Fujito said.

Tokyo Electron rose 4.5%, Advantest gained 4.25%, Sumco added 3.16%, and Renesas Electronics climbed 1.46%.

Canon was the top gainer in the Nikkei 225 with a jump of 7.47%, after the company raised its profit forecast for the year just ended to well above analysts' estimates.

Japanese stocks also tracked the US market, which ended lower on Thursday ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's announcement of a stimulus package designed to jump-start the economy.

Fast Retailing fell 3.17%, even after it said its first-quarter operating profits were higher than the pre-pandemic levels.

Automakers also slipped. Subaru shed 2.34% after it became the latest car maker to cut production due to a global shortage of semiconductors. Toyota Motor fell 1.72%, while Honda Motor declined 2.62%.

TSMC Nikkei tokyo stock Japan's benchmark Nikkei stock average inched lower Norihiro Fujito Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities

Japan's Nikkei pulls back from 3-decade high, but tech stocks march ahead

WEF targets Marina Bay Sands for Singapore's 'Davos' summit

Biden's inauguration rehearsal postponed over security concerns, Politico says

Govt avoids making power tariff hike announcement

'We cannot afford inaction' on US economy: Biden

Hotel collapses, at least three dead in Indonesia quake: official

China's 2020 GDP growth slowest in over four decades: AFP poll

LNG supply: Two virtual pipeline firms granted provisional licence

Five wind power projects: Sindh govt urges Power Division to notify tariffs

CCoE accords approval to CTBCM plan

Step towards resolution of water disputes taken

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters