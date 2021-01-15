ANL 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.08%)
ASC 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.03%)
ASL 23.93 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.87%)
AVN 91.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.24%)
BOP 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
BYCO 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.74%)
DGKC 113.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.05%)
EPCL 48.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.47%)
FCCL 21.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.94%)
FFBL 27.69 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.53%)
FFL 18.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.2%)
HASCOL 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.87%)
HUBC 86.25 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1%)
HUMNL 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
JSCL 29.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.74%)
KAPCO 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
KEL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.86%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.03%)
MLCF 43.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.54%)
PAEL 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.46%)
PIBTL 12.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.45%)
POWER 11.37 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.34%)
PPL 97.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.11%)
PRL 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.16%)
PTC 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.51%)
SILK 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
SNGP 46.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.83%)
TRG 97.41 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (2.32%)
UNITY 31.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.96%)
WTL 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,875 Increased By ▲ 7.1 (0.15%)
BR30 24,657 Increased By ▲ 148.94 (0.61%)
KSE100 46,081 Increased By ▲ 91.39 (0.2%)
KSE30 19,190 Increased By ▲ 12.71 (0.07%)
US oil may test resistance at $54.19

  • Wave pattern suggests the progress of a wave 5, which may travel into $55.02-$56.37 range, based on the depth of the wave 4.
Reuters 15 Jan 2021

SINGAPORE: US oil may test a resistance at $54.19 per barrel, a break above which could lead to a gain to $55.02.

The correction from the Jan. 13 high of $53.93 may have completed, as it has almost been reversed. The reversal signals a continuation of the uptrend.

Wave pattern suggests the progress of a wave 5, which may travel into $55.02-$56.37 range, based on the depth of the wave 4.

Support is at $53.41, a break below which could cause a fall into $52.01-$52.84 range. On the daily chart, the uptrend is developing within a rising channel, which defines a price band of $52.84-$56.37.

The trend looks steady and shows no sign of a reversal. The sideways move around $52.84 over the past two days could be a preparation for a stronger rally.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

US oil may test resistance at $54.19

