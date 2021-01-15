ANL 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.98%)
ASC 16.69 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.21%)
ASL 23.93 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.87%)
AVN 91.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.09%)
BOP 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
BYCO 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.55%)
DGKC 112.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.14%)
EPCL 48.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.29%)
FCCL 21.63 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.31%)
FFBL 27.73 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (4.68%)
FFL 18.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.15%)
HASCOL 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.87%)
HUBC 86.28 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.03%)
HUMNL 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
JSCL 29.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.14%)
KAPCO 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
KEL 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.63%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.73%)
MLCF 43.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.45%)
PAEL 40.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.51%)
PIBTL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.6%)
POWER 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.69%)
PPL 97.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.37%)
PRL 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.2%)
PTC 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.61%)
SILK 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
SNGP 46.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.83%)
TRG 97.30 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (2.21%)
UNITY 31.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.93%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,880 Increased By ▲ 11.51 (0.24%)
BR30 24,655 Increased By ▲ 146.86 (0.6%)
KSE100 46,099 Increased By ▲ 109.95 (0.24%)
KSE30 19,197 Increased By ▲ 19.56 (0.1%)
Palm oil rises 1%, but set for biggest weekly drop in nearly four months

  • CBOT soybeans are on track for their fifth weekly gain as the US government's forecast of tightening global supplies supported prices.
Reuters 15 Jan 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures jumped on Friday, pulling back after a sharp four-day decline, on overnight gains in rival soyoil but the contract is still poised to fall 7% for the week, its largest decline in nearly four months.

The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 43 ringgit, or 1.22%, to 3,570 ringgit ($884.54) a tonne during early trade.

Palm is set to end a four-week rally after plunging 4.5% in the previous session due to apprehensions of Malaysia's exports falling 40% during Jan. 1 to 15 month-on-month.

Cargo surveyors are scheduled to release export data today.

FUNDAMENTALS

  • Dalian's most-active soyoil contract fell 0.2%, while its palm oil contract slipped 0.7%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.1%.

  • Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

  • CBOT soybeans are on track for their fifth weekly gain as the US government's forecast of tightening global supplies supported prices.

    • Anti-palm oil campaigns are hindering the industry's efforts to achieve sustainability certification and develop a market for certified sustainable palm oil, top palm oil producers said during the Reuters Next conference on Thursday.

  • Palm oil may bounce moderately into a range of 3,592-3,631 ringgit per tonne, before falling again, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Palm oil rises 1%, but set for biggest weekly drop in nearly four months

