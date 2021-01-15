Palm oil rises 1%, but set for biggest weekly drop in nearly four months

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures jumped on Friday, pulling back after a sharp four-day decline, on overnight gains in rival soyoil but the contract is still poised to fall 7% for the week, its largest decline in nearly four months.

The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 43 ringgit, or 1.22%, to 3,570 ringgit ($884.54) a tonne during early trade.

Palm is set to end a four-week rally after plunging 4.5% in the previous session due to apprehensions of Malaysia's exports falling 40% during Jan. 1 to 15 month-on-month.

Cargo surveyors are scheduled to release export data today.

FUNDAMENTALS