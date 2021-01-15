ANL 28.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.05%)
Sports

India paceman Saini taken from field injured in fourth test

  • Saini was examined by medical staff before coming off the pitch rather than bowling the final delivery of his eighth over.
Reuters 15 Jan 2021

India's injury woes deepened on the opening day of the fourth test against Australia at the Gabba on Friday with paceman Navdeep Saini coming off the field after lunch with an apparent groin issue.

Inducing a nick from Marnus Labuschagne that was dropped by his captain Ajinkya Rahane in the gully, Saini then clutched at his inner thigh after completing his follow-through.

Saini was examined by medical staff before coming off the pitch rather than bowling the final delivery of his eighth over.

India had already been forced into four injury changes to the 11 that held Australia to a draw in the third Sydney test, with bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin ruled out along with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and batsman Hanuma Vihari.

The series is level at 1-1.

Ajinkya Rahane Jasprit Bumrah Marnus Labuschagne Ravindra Jadeja Navdeep Saini Ravichandran Ashwin

