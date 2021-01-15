Business & Finance
Japan to cap wholesale power prices at 200 yen/kWh after squeeze
- The price will be capped at 200 yen ($1.93) per kilowatt hour from Jan. 17.
15 Jan 2021
TOKYO: Japan will cap wholesale electricity prices as an emergency measure after a market squeeze drove prices to successive record highs amid a surge in heating demand as temperatures dropped.
The price will be capped at 200 yen ($1.93) per kilowatt hour from Jan. 17 to ensure market stability for participants, the industry ministry said in a statement.
Govt decides today on reopening of schools from January 18
Japan to cap wholesale power prices at 200 yen/kWh after squeeze
WEF targets Marina Bay Sands for Singapore's 'Davos' summit
Biden's inauguration rehearsal postponed over security concerns, Politico says
Govt avoids making power tariff hike announcement
'We cannot afford inaction' on US economy: Biden
Hotel collapses, at least three dead in Indonesia quake: official
China's 2020 GDP growth slowest in over four decades: AFP poll
LNG supply: Two virtual pipeline firms granted provisional licence
Five wind power projects: Sindh govt urges Power Division to notify tariffs
CCoE accords approval to CTBCM plan
Step towards resolution of water disputes taken
Read more stories
Comments