ANL 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.98%)
ASC 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.33%)
ASL 23.93 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.87%)
AVN 91.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.08%)
BOP 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
BYCO 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.15%)
DGKC 113.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.05%)
EPCL 48.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.29%)
FCCL 21.63 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.31%)
FFBL 27.71 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (4.61%)
FFL 18.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.04%)
HASCOL 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.87%)
HUBC 86.32 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.08%)
HUMNL 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
JSCL 29.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.14%)
KAPCO 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
KEL 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.63%)
LOTCHEM 15.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.79%)
MLCF 43.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.32%)
PAEL 40.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.51%)
PIBTL 12.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.45%)
POWER 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.23%)
PPL 97.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.36%)
PRL 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.24%)
PTC 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.61%)
SILK 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
SNGP 46.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.81%)
TRG 97.18 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (2.08%)
UNITY 31.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.96%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,880 Increased By ▲ 11.51 (0.24%)
BR30 24,655 Increased By ▲ 146.86 (0.6%)
KSE100 46,099 Increased By ▲ 109.95 (0.24%)
KSE30 19,197 Increased By ▲ 19.56 (0.1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Japan to cap wholesale power prices at 200 yen/kWh after squeeze

  • The price will be capped at 200 yen ($1.93) per kilowatt hour from Jan. 17.
Reuters 15 Jan 2021

TOKYO: Japan will cap wholesale electricity prices as an emergency measure after a market squeeze drove prices to successive record highs amid a surge in heating demand as temperatures dropped.

The price will be capped at 200 yen ($1.93) per kilowatt hour from Jan. 17 to ensure market stability for participants, the industry ministry said in a statement.

Japan electricity Japan court electricity prices emergency measure industry ministry

Japan to cap wholesale power prices at 200 yen/kWh after squeeze

WEF targets Marina Bay Sands for Singapore's 'Davos' summit

Biden's inauguration rehearsal postponed over security concerns, Politico says

Govt avoids making power tariff hike announcement

'We cannot afford inaction' on US economy: Biden

Hotel collapses, at least three dead in Indonesia quake: official

China's 2020 GDP growth slowest in over four decades: AFP poll

LNG supply: Two virtual pipeline firms granted provisional licence

Five wind power projects: Sindh govt urges Power Division to notify tariffs

CCoE accords approval to CTBCM plan

Step towards resolution of water disputes taken

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters