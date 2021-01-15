World
Hotel collapses, at least three dead in Indonesia quake: official
15 Jan 2021
JAKARTA: At least three people were killed and large buildings including a hotel collapsed when a 6.2-magnitude earthquake rocked Indonesia's Sulawesi island, authorities said.
"Three people are dead and 24 are injured," said National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Raditya Jati.
The country's search and rescue agency also confirmed that at least one hotel had collapsed.
