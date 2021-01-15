World
Patients, staff trapped in rubble of hospital flattened by Indonesia quake
- "The hospital is flattened -- it collapsed," said Arianto from the rescue agency in Mamuju city, who goes by one name.
15 Jan 2021
JAKARTA: More than a dozen patients and staff are trapped beneath the rubble of a hospital that was flattened when a 6.2-magnitude earthquake rocked Indonesia's Sulawesi island, killing at least three people, authorities said.
"There are patients and hospital employees trapped under the rubble and we're now trying to reach them," he added, without giving a specific figure.
