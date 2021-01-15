Markets
Hong Kong stocks flat at lunch
- The Hang Seng Index inched up 0.12 points, to 28,496.98.
15 Jan 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks ended Friday's morning session barely moved as profit-taking offset optimism over the long-term economic outlook, while Joe Biden's huge stimulus plan had largely been factored in.
