Hong Kong stocks flat at lunch

  • The Hang Seng Index inched up 0.12 points, to 28,496.98.
AFP 15 Jan 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks ended Friday's morning session barely moved as profit-taking offset optimism over the long-term economic outlook, while Joe Biden's huge stimulus plan had largely been factored in.

The Hang Seng Index inched up 0.12 points, to 28,496.98.

