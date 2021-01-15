ANL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
PM informed about growing construction activities

Zaheer Abbasi Updated 15 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: The chairman of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has informed the Prime Minister that there was considerable increase in construction activities, during a briefing on the outcome of tax incentive package provided to the housing and the construction sector.

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday chaired a meeting of the National Coordination Committee on Housing, Construction and Development, where the premier was given a comparative analysis and was informed about the increase in registration of construction projects by the Builders and Developers on the FBR portal.

The chairman Naya Pakistan Authority briefed the meeting about the progress with regards to provision of data to surveyor general of Pakistan about the digitization of the land record.

The provincial chief secretaries briefed the meeting about providing data for land digitisation by their concerned departments.

The prime minister remarked that digitisation of land record would help better planning in the construction sector, and in taking action against the mafia involved in land grabbing.

The chief secretary Punjab briefed the meeting about steps taken for the protection of green areas and implementation on future action plan, and stated that in 2019, the provincial government in coordination with the concerned departments and taking on board the civil society, prepared a comprehensive plan to increase the green areas.

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Environment Amin Aslam informed the meeting about the consultation to pilot green building code with the housing scheme and to control the urban flooding in the big cities.

The prime minister emphasised the importance of protection of environment, and stated the environmental pollution has reached at a dangerous level in the big cities, and there is a need to take preemptive measures as environment pollution is a silent killer.

The prime minister directed to develop coordinated strategy and monitoring mechanism for tree plantation campaign in all the provinces and to protect the green areas.

The chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) briefed the meeting about he ongoing projects of infrastructure development in the federal capital.

