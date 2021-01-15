Markets
New York cotton
15 Jan 2021
NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:
=================================================================================
Current Session Prior Day
Open High Low Last Time Set Chg Vol Set
=================================================================================
Mar'21 80.92 81.52 80.25 81.38 11:47 - 0.46 9734 80.92
Jan 14
May'21 81.79 82.30 81.09 82.18 11:45 - 0.41 4014 81.77
Jan 14
Jul'21 82.46 83.05 81.84 82.92 11:47 - 0.39 2339 82.53
Jan 14
=================================================================================
