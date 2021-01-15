ANL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
ASC 16.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
ASL 23.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.88%)
AVN 91.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.13%)
BOP 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
BYCO 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.79%)
DGKC 114.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.39%)
EPCL 49.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.18%)
FCCL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
FFBL 26.49 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.11%)
FFL 18.29 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.39%)
HASCOL 14.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.93%)
HUBC 85.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-9.17%)
JSCL 29.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.62%)
KAPCO 38.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.52%)
KEL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.83%)
LOTCHEM 16.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
MLCF 44.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.29%)
PAEL 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.77%)
PIBTL 13.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.65%)
POWER 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.25%)
PPL 98.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.11%)
PRL 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.96%)
PTC 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.37%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
SNGP 46.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.34%)
TRG 95.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-2.5%)
UNITY 32.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.38%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.28%)
BR100 4,868 Decreased By ▼ -25.95 (-0.53%)
BR30 24,508 Decreased By ▼ -168.07 (-0.68%)
KSE100 45,989 Decreased By ▼ -102.61 (-0.22%)
KSE30 19,178 Decreased By ▼ -108.47 (-0.56%)
Raw sugar heads back near 3-1/2-year highs

Reuters 15 Jan 2021

LONDON: Raw sugar prices on ICE headed back near last week's 3-1/2 year highs on Thursday as funds remain keen on commodities, especially those with near term supply tightness like sugar. Arabica coffee retreated after the prior session's 3% surge. March raw sugar rose 2% to 16.15 cents per lb at 1257 GMT, nearing last week's high of 16.33 cents.

"The momentum has been maintained and this may encourage further fund buying," said a dealer. He added while more selling above 16 cents will be found, it will likely be in the later month contracts, with March set to test last week's 3-1/2 year peak. Suedzucker, Europe's largest sugar producer, confirmed it has cut its forecast of full-year profits because of the coronavirus crisis and a tough sugar market.

March white sugar rose 1.6% to $453.30 a tonne. March arabica coffee fell 0.8% to $1.2620 per lb, having settled up 3.2% on Wednesday. March robusta coffee fell 0.7% to $1,323 a tonne. There was little trading activity in top robusta producer Vietnam on Thursday due to tepid demand and shortage of shipping containers since last month. March New York cocoa fell 1% to $2,431 a tonne. March London cocoa ??fell 0.7% to 1,637 pounds per tonne.

