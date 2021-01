Canadian canola futures dip

WINNIPEG: ICE Canadian canola futures dipped on Wednesday, pressured by weaker soya prices and profit-taking after a six-session winning streak.

Canola prices have surged since the beginning of December on strong global oilseed demand and high Canadian crush margins.

Most-active March canola lost $2.20 to $684.70 per tonne. March-May canola spread traded 4,007 times.

US corn futures jumped to a 7-1/2-year high, while soyabean futures eased on profit-taking.