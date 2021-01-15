ANL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
Doctor who declared Trump ‘healthiest’ president ever dies

AFP Updated 15 Jan 2021

NEW YORK: President Donald Trump’s former personal doctor — who claimed Trump had dictated a letter insisting he would be the “healthiest” president ever — has died, reports said Thursday.

Harold Bornstein passed away last Friday at the age of 73, according to the New York Times. No cause of death was given.

The long-haired gastroenterologist was Trump’s physician from 1980 to 2017.

Bornstein gained public attention in December 2015 when Trump’s presidential campaign team released a letter from him gushing about Trump’s apparently excellent health.

The glowing missive said that “if elected, Mr Trump, I can state unequivocally, will be the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency.”

The New York doctor told CNN in 2018 that the president had “dictated the whole letter” himself.

“I didn’t write that letter. I just made it up as I went along,” Bornstein said.

The eccentric Manhattan doctor had previously said he wrote the note hastily as Trump’s car waited.

