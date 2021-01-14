World
UK records 48,682 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday
- Daily data on COVID-19 deaths was delayed, the public health body said.
14 Jan 2021
LONDON: Britain recorded 48,682 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, a slight increase on the previous day, Public Health England said on Twitter.
Daily data on COVID-19 deaths was delayed, the public health body said.
Comments