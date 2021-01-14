Pakistan
CDA launches online service for submission of bills, property taxes
ISLAMABAD: Capital Development Authority (CDA) has launched an online service for collection of water bill, property tax and other allied charges to facilitate the general public.
According to details provided by the CDA spokesperson, the citizens would now be able to submit their dues at home through the online link.
CDA has made it easier for the citizens of Islamabad to pay their bills and taxes through online service.
This online service would be much beneficial for the citizens as they could pay their dues through member banks' mobile, internet banking and ATMs.
