Digitization of land record vital for assessment of people's residential needs, effective planning: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said the digitization of land record was vital for assessment of people’s residential requirements and effective planning for the provision of shelter to them.

He was presiding over a weekly meeting of the National Coordination Committee for Housing, Construction and Development.

Naya Pakistan Housing Authority Chairman Lt Gen (Retd) Anwar Ali Haider apprised the meeting of the provinces’ performance regarding the provision of data to the Surveyor General of Pakistan with respect to digitization of the land record.

Provincial chief secretaries briefed the meeting in detail about the measures for the provision of data regarding digitization of the land record by the respective provinces.

The prime minister stressed the importance of provision of data, saying the digitization of land record would bring about a significant improvement in the construction sector through better planning and elimination of land mafia.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman, while presenting a comparative review of the tax incentives package, FBR portal and increase in registration of builders and developers, told the meeting that construction activities across the country, especially in Punjab, had significantly increased.

The Punjab Chief Secretary briefed the meeting in detail about the measures taken for the protection of green areas in the province along with a future action plan.

He said the province had to face decrease in green areas and increase in environmental pollution due to disorderly spread of the construction projects, especially housing schemes in the past.

However, he said since 2019 the provincial government had started implementation of a comprehensive action plan, formulated through effective coordination among relevant departments and participation of civil society, for increasing green areas.

The Punjab Chief Secretary also apprised the meeting of the implementation of an action plan for initiating urban forest projects and increasing green cover in various cities of the province this year on the pattern of Urban Forest Liberty Market, Lahore.

Besides, the meeting was also informed about the framing of rules and regulation for protecting green areas in the construction projects of Punjab.

Advisor to to PM on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam apprised the meeting of consultation on piloting the housing schemes with green building code and controlling urban flooding in big cities.

The prime minister, while stressing the importance of environmental protection, said they had to take timely measures before the effects of environmental pollution reached at dangerous levels in big cities.

Describing the environmental pollution a “silent killer” which affects the health of common man, he said the present government had taken urgent steps to protect the masses from the bad effects of environmental pollution.

The prime minister directed for measures for the plantation campaign and the formulation of a coordinated strategy along with a monitoring mechanism to protect green areas in all the provinces.

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman briefed the meeting about the progress of ongoing infrastructure development projects in the Federal Capital as well as the future projects.

The prime minister, while stressing the importance of multi-storey construction and protection of green areas in the Federal Capital, directed for taking special care of the protection of green areas in construction projects.